New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Bakshi on Monday took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha.

Bakshi, who was elected to the Upper House from West Bengal last year, took oath in Bengali.

After the oath, he greeted Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and signed the members' register.

Welcoming him, Naidu noted that Bakshi was earlier a Lok Sabha MP.PTI ANZ ANZ

