Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 21 (ANI): In a bid to revitalize and preserve the fading art of calligraphy in Kashmir, a transformative ten-day calligraphy workshop organized by Department of Culture and Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages, Srinagar successfully concluded on Thursday.

The workshop, aimed at infusing new dimensions into the traditional art form, garnered immense enthusiasm from participants and has rekindled interest in calligraphy among the region's creative community.

During the closing ceremony, which was attended by esteemed dignitaries and art enthusiasts, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Commissioner Secretary of Culture and Tourism, took the stage to felicitate the students who wholeheartedly participated in the event.

With pride and appreciation, he personally awarded certificates to the students, symbolizing their dedication and passion for mastering the intricate art of calligraphy.

In his address to the gathering, Abid Rasheed Shah expressed his delight at witnessing the overwhelming response and boundless enthusiasm displayed by the participants towards calligraphy. He said, "It is heartening to see the emergence of new talents in the field, signifying that the cherished art of calligraphy continues to thrive and evolve in our beloved region."

Highlighting the government's unwavering commitment to promoting and preserving this ancient art form, the Commissioner Secretary reassured the students and artists associated with calligraphy that maximum support and encouragement will be provided.

He affirmed, "The administration is dedicated to nurturing and expanding the practice of calligraphy in Kashmir, and we shall leave no stone unturned to ensure its preservation for future generations."

In response to the workshop's resounding success, the elated students and participants expressed their gratitude, emphasizing that such enriching workshops should be organized regularly in the future.

One of the workshop participants, Areeba Wani, shared her experience, saying, "This workshop has been an incredible journey of rediscovering the beauty and essence of calligraphy. I feel more inspired than ever to carry forward this heritage, and I sincerely hope more opportunities like this come our way." (ANI)

