Balurghat (West Bengal) [India], October 7 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar slammed the Trinamool Congress after BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh and Malda North MP Khagen Murmu were attacked in Nagrakata in North Bengal, while distributing relief materials for people affected by the flood and landslides in the state. He alleged that the Chief Minister was involved in the attack, as such a big attack could not have happened without the CM's knowledge.

Speaking to ANI, Sukanta Majumdar said, "The way our MP, MLA and state leaders were attacked shows that there is no such thing as democracy in West Bengal. Today, a BJP team led by our state president went there for relief work, to meet the people, even in that TMC is doing politics. Mamata Banerjee has created such a situation by bringing the Rohingyas from Bangladesh and making them settle here. I think it was planned and the CM is also involved in this, as such a big attack cannot happen without the CM's knowledge."

He further said that TMC has become bankrupt and it was lagging behind in north Bengal, so it was using violence as a tactic ahead of the polls.

"TMC has become bankrupt, and it has gone behind us in North Bengal. In the last elections, she also did not get seats, and people of North Bengal are angry because the CM was dancing at Carnival when North Bengal was reeling under floods. Mamata Banerjee is trying to divert attention by planned attack on BJP leaders," he added.

Driver of the vehicle, which was attacked, Sameer Barman, said, "People were already angry there. Once we reached there, they attempted to drive us away. We drove the vehicle to some distance. But there was stone pelting while moving. My vehicle was vandalised. There were several people in numbers. Two security personnel, Shankar Ghosh and Khagen Murmu were in the vehicle."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people not to deteriorate law and order.

"We do not want any deterioration in law and order. We never want any incident. If you go to a flood-affected area with 30-40 vehicles, people would be hurt. Those who lost 'roti-kapda-makaan' need food, clothes and shelter. So, we do not want to go there to do politics. An incident has occurred. So, I asked the DGP to go there. He went there and spoke with everyone there. We do not want any more incidents. Please remain calm," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of orchestrating violence by sending her supporters to allegedly attack BJP leaders and workers and obstruct relief work.

Adhikari claimed that while BJP MPs and MLAs were targeted for visiting flood-affected areas in north Bengal and distributing relief. He alleged that MP Khagen Murmu sustained injuries and MLA Shankar Ghosh's vehicle was attacked. (ANI)

