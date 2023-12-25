Puri, December 25: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Santa Claus using onions at Puri's Blue Flag beach with the message 'Gift A Plant, Green The Earth' on the eve of Christmas. Sudarsan Pattnaik told ANI that in making this giant sculpture, two tonnes of onions were used. "Every year, during Christmas, we try to create some different sculptures at Puri's Blue Flag beach. This time we have created world's biggest onion and sand installation Santa Claus which is 100 feet long 20 feet high and 40 feet wide We have used two tonnes of onions. We tried to give a message: 'Gift A Plant, Green The Earth," he said.

Odisha's sand artist also mentioned the need of the hour to plant more trees, thus the reason behind using onion in his sculpture. "We all know the impact of Climate change, so it is the message for all of us. it is the need of the hour to plant more trees. It has taken 8 hours to complete sculptures. When the world celebrates Christmas, it will see India has the biggest sand and onion sculpture," he added. The entire country is celebrating Christmas, with midnight prayers happening across the country.

Holy Family Catholic Church in Srinagar has been illuminated with colourful lights and decorated beautifully on Christmas Eve. Devotees attend midnight mass prayers at St. Michael's Church in Mumbai on the occasion of Christmas.

"We celebrate the feast of Christmas with great joy. We celebrate the birth of our saviour, our Lord Jesus Christ. God becomes a human being and comes to dwell with us...He pitched his tent among us that his God comes to dwell with us...He is there with us at every moment in every place, and his presence gives us strength and hope. The festival of Christmas brings joy to our hearts...The message of Christmas must also touch the poor, the lonely, those who are discouraged, those who are afraid, and those who are going through difficulties and give them hope that the Lord Jesus is with them," Johan Rodrigues, Bishop of Poona Diocese, St. Patrick's Cathedral said.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Santa Claus With Onions and Sand with Message

On the eve of Christmas! We set a new world record by creating World's biggest Onion and Sand Installation of #SantaClaus at Blue Flag beach in Puri, Odisha with message " Gift a Plant Green the Earth”, by using 2 tons of onions. This is 100 ft long, 20 ft high and 40 ft wide… pic.twitter.com/pdaYfdsOCX — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 25, 2023

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attended mass prayers at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary on Christmas Eve. Midnight mass prayers were held at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi and also at St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru.

