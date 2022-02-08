New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday alleged that the Centre's sudden announcement of the lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19 led to several people losing their lives.

The Congress leader's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the Opposition parties in Parliament today accusing the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)of contributing to the widespread of COVID-19 in the initial days by pushing migrant labourers to leave Mumbai and Delhi, thereby triggering a crisis.

"PM had suddenly announced a lockdown during the first wave of COVID19. No food was available for migrant labourers. Many migrant workers returned home on foot and several people lost their lives," Chowdhury said reacting to PM Modi's remarks.

PM in his reply to the Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha said, "The Congress Party has crossed all limits during the first wave COVID pandemic. During the first wave, when people were following lockdowns, in the entire world guidelines were suggesting that people stay where they are... then Congress leaders were standing at Mumbai station and scaring innocent people. They pushed migrant workers in Mumbai to return to their states."

The prime minister said that the (Congress) had crossed all limits and committed a 'Paap' (sin) and a 'mahaapradh'... "pushed migrant labourers into difficulties."

"Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, the Delhi government went around slums in jeeps and announced on mics that whoever wants to go home, buses have been arranged to leave the city.... This led to the spread of COVID in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand. What kind of politics is this? How long will these politics continue? The entire country is shocked by the behaviour of Congress," the PM added.

Reacting to PM Modi's remarks on 'Make in India', Chowdhury said, "We don't deny 'Make in India', the slogan was raised by former PM Indira Gandhi. India's import from China is currently USD 69 billion, where is your 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'? The unemployment rate is also increasing."

Earlier today, PM Modi had said some people have a problem with 'Make in India' because, for them, it means that there will be no corruption, they will not be able to gather money.

"We do not agree with the approach of scaring our youth, wealth creators and entrepreneurs. One can have suggestions on 'Make in India' but which mindset can say it will fail? Those making fun of 'Make in India' have become a joke themselves," Prime Minister added. (ANI)

