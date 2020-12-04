Ghaziabad, Dec 4 (PTI) The police on Friday had an argument with agitating farmers at UP Gate on Delhi-Ghaziabad border after one of them drove his car too close to a senior police officer deployed there the National Highway 9 on law and order duty.

Three purported farmers drove their cars on to the central carriageways of the 14-lane highway where city Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma was deployed with other policemen to keep the lane out of farmers' bound to keep it open for Delhi-bund traffic, said DySP Anshu Jain of city's Indirapuram area.

One of the cars, carrying a “Kisan Sangthan” label nearly “touched” the SP's foot, said Jain, adding this triggered an argument between the subordinate policemen and the driver of the car.

Sometime before this incident, some farmers had pitched some tents on the central carriageway, intending to spend the night there, but they were evicted before soon as it would have blocked the Delhi-bound traffic.

The farmers would spend their night below the Ghazipur flyover on NH 9 as usual, she added. PT CORR

