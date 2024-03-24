Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Om Prakash Rajbhar, the National President and founder of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), expressed strong disapproval of the Congress party's support for Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal amidst his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged excise policy case.

Rajbhar pointed out the apparent contradiction in Congress's stance, highlighting their previous criticism of Kejriwal over a liquor scam when they were not in alliance with AAP.

"Congress, which is in the alliance and supporting Arvind Kejriwal, once grilled him on a liquor scam. When there was no alliance, they said this liquor policy was wrong and had been formed to loot money; however, today Congress is toeing the same line as they (Congress and AAP) are together," Om Prakash Rajbhar said.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal's name has allegedly been mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they allegedly paid kickbacks to the party. (ANI)

