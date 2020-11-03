Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) A man attempted suicide by jumping before an approaching train at Esplanade station of the Metro Railway here on Tuesday, disrupting services for around 45 minutes, an official said.

However, power supply to the third rail was stopped and the man was rescued. He was then taken to a state-run hospital, a spokesperson of the railway said.

Also Read | UPSC CDS Exam-II 2019 OTA Final Results Declared at Official Website – upsc.gov.in; 241 Candidates Cleared The Examination.

The third rail, an additional rail running parallel to the tracks, supplies electricity to the Metro trains.

"There has been a suicide attempt in the up line at Esplanade station at 12.12 pm," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: Security Guard Among 3 Held for Raping Woman in Hospital Parking Lot in Rohini District.

During the rescue operation, the authorities ran truncated services in both up and down directions from Maidan to Kavi Subhash stations and between Central and Noapara stations.

Normal services resumed from 1 pm, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)