Chandigarh, Mar 17 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday offered to resign from his post, owing moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the Punjab Assembly elections.

His offer of resignation was, however, rejected by all district presidents, according to a party statement.

Also Read | RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha Says 'Country's Heartbeat Will Stop if Biharis Decide Not To Work'.

During his interaction with the party's district presidents, besides the senior leadership, Sukhbir Badal said, "The party and its well-being are supreme for me. I have always acted in the best interest of the party. I own moral responsibility for the party's defeat and ready to step down."

The Aam Aadmi Party had stormed to power after winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats, decimating all rival parties.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: 36-Year-Old Man Kills Labourer, Dumps Body on Banks of Mula River; Arrested.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) faced its worst-ever performance in the polls as it could win only three seats.

Sukhbir Badal himself lost from Jalalabad. His father and former CM Parkash Singh Badal also lost from Lambi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)