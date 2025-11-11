Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu distributed Rs. 81.28 crore to 4,914 beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during a function held at Paddal Ground, Mandi on Monday.

During the event, a total of 1,513 beneficiaries whose houses were completely damaged received the first installment of Rs. 4 lakh each out of Rs. 7 lakh. Among them, 781 beneficiaries are from Mandi district, 631 from Kullu and 101 from Bilaspur. Additionally, 3,401 beneficiaries whose houses were partially damaged received Rs. 1 lakh each, including 1,547 from Mandi, 1,541 from Kullu and 313 from Bilaspur District, a release said.

Also Read | Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2025: Key Facts About the Freedom Fighter and India's First Education Minister on National Education Day.

So far, Rs. 14.46 crore in relief assistance has already been distributed to 4,375 affected families in Mandi district. The state government is currently implementing 27 disaster mitigation projects in Mandi with a total outlay of Rs. 72 crore. Furthermore, the State Executive Committee has approved five more projects estimated at Rs. 18.84 crore, while proposals for seven additional mitigation projects are being prepared.

The Chief Minister also launched the Madhu Mandav initiative in Mandi district, which will primarily operate in disaster-affected areas of the district to encourage families to take up beekeeping as a source of livelihood. Along with financial assistance, beneficiaries will be provided with training and support to set up beekeeping units. The honey produced under this program will be marketed under the brand name Him-Era Mandav.

Also Read | US Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Same-sex Marriage.

Additonally, the Chief Minister presented a cheque of Rs. 7.95 lakh to Nikita, a young girl who lost her parents in the floods at Panglyur in the Seraj Assembly constituency. He also announced an additional financial assistance of Rs. 21 lakh for her. He said that daughters like Nikita are no longer alone, and the state government stands with them. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)