Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday released two key statistical publications, Statistical Abstract of Himachal Pradesh 2024-25, a CMO release said.

He also released the Data Visualisation and Statistical Year Book 2024-25, prepared by the Department of Economics and Statistics, Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister commended the department's continued efforts to strengthen data-driven governance in the State.

He said that credible, transparent and timely data forms the foundation of sound development planning and ensures that growth benefits reach every citizen, particularly those in remote and vulnerable regions.

The 2024-25 edition introduces innovative data visualisation features like charts, graphs, maps and colour-coded representations, which make the information more accessible, intuitive and user-friendly for policymakers, researchers, officials and the general public. These publications provide valuable insights across key sectors including agriculture, education, health, industry, infrastructure, finance, digital services and public welfare programmes, a release said.

Sukhu further highlighted that in today's rapidly evolving economic landscape, evidence-based policymaking is critical to achieving sustainable and inclusive growth, adding that these publications represent an important milestone in Himachal Pradesh's commitment towards modern and technology-enabled governance.

Secretary (Economics & Statistics) Dr. Abhishek Jain informed that similar datasets were also accessible online through the Digital Himachal Portal, ensuring public availability, transparency and ease of access.

He highlighted the government's vision of leveraging technology to support informed planning and improve service delivery outcomes for citizens.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Home K.K. Pant, Principal Secretary Finance Devesh Kumar and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

