New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Sulabh International inaugurated the Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Memorial Centre here on Wednesday on the 82nd birth anniversary of its founder, a statement said.

The event was attended by former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Minister of State Ram Nath Thakur, and Bihar Minister Nitish Mishra, it said.

Recalling Pathak's "transformative" work, Kovind emphasised the need to integrate the sociology of sanitation into academic studies across Indian universities. He said Pathak's values and philosophy should be incorporated into the broader framework of social sciences, it said.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special message, described Pathak as a "pioneering Swachhagrahi" and acknowledged his revolutionary contributions to India's sanitation sector.

Modi highlighted how Pathak introduced cost-effective, eco-friendly sanitation solutions that not only improved public health but also upheld human dignity.

The prime minister noted that working in the field of sanitation is never easy as it demands deep commitment, but despite social ridicule and stigma, Pathak remained unwavering in his mission.

He expressed confidence that the memorial centre would continue to carry forward his remarkable work and serve as a platform for new learning while preserving his enduring legacy.

Located in Pathak's personal office, the memorial centre is envisioned as a space for learning, reflection, and inspiration, it said.

The centre showcases Pathak's technological innovations, including the twin-pit pour-flush toilet and biogas systems, which transformed sanitation practices in India, the statement said.

