Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) Sultry weather conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday, with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits in the two states for the past over a week as monsoon played truant.

Narnaul in Haryana was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum of 37.2 degrees Celsius, up two degrees against normal limits.

Hisar also experienced sultry weather recording respective maximums of 36.8 degrees Celsius while Ambala recorded a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 35.1 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal limits.

Amritsar and Ludhiana also recorded above normal maximum temperatures of 35.7 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has remained subdued in the region during the past several days.

According to the MeT Department forecast, mainly dry weather is likely to prevail at most places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

