Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI) Sultry weather prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures hovering two degrees above normal at most places in the two states.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which recorded a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius, received light rains in the evening providing some respite to the people.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 35.1 degrees Celsius, while Karnal's maximum settled at 34 degrees Celsius. The day temperature in Hisar was 38 degrees Celsius.

Punjab's Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana and Patiala registered their respective maximums at 34.9 degrees Celsius and 34.8 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted rain or thundershowers at many places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

