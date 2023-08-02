Jaisalmer, Aug 2 (PTI) Film actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday visited the famous Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.

The Lok Sabha member from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency reached Tanot in a helicopter and later left for Jaisalmer by road, police said.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Approves Enhanced Honorarium for Advocate Mediators Working in Mediation Centers in District Courts.

Officials from the Border Security Force were also present during his visit.

Tanot Mata temple is located at a distance of 120 kms from Jaisalmer and is looked after by the BSF.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Security Beefed Up in Churachandpur District Ahead of Mass Burial of Slain Kukis on August 3.

The temple was faced with intense gunfire from Pakistan during the 1965 and the 1971 wars.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)