New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking permission to conduct a religious procession (Urs) between February 1-3 at the site of a demolished Dargah said to be located at Gujarat's Gir Somnath.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih took into consideration the submission of Gujarat authorities' contention that the land belonged to the government and unauthorised constructions, including the temples, were demolished.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat authorities, stated unauthorised constructions, including temples on the land belonging to the government, were demolished.

He said no activities, including Hindu religious rituals, were allowed on the land which was encroached upon earlier.

The petitioner's counsel said that the "Urs" festival was held at the site of the razed Dargah for many years but authorities on January 30 denied permission.

The counsel further said it was a structure made before 1299 AD. To this bench asked, "Is there a structure now?"

The counsel mentioned that the structure was demolished and contended it was a protected monument.

"Whatever was unauthorised, is demolished. This is undisputedly a government land," the Solicitor General said, adding that the demolition drive applied to all religions.

The apex court is seized of petitions, including a contempt petition, against the Gujarat authorities for allegedly demolishing residential and religious structures in Gir Somnath district without its prior nod.

The petition was filed against a Gujarat High Court order by which a status quo on demolitions of Muslim religious structures was declined.

On September 28, 2024, a demolition drive was carried out to reportedly clear encroachments on public lands near Gujarat's Somnath temple. (ANI)

