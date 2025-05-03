New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Supreme Court is likely to hear on May 5 a plea seeking direction to initiate suo moto contempt case against the MP Nishikant Dubey for allegedly making derogatory and scandalising remarks against the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India.

The petition sought directions to the Union Home Ministry to issue advisory to all Chief Secretaries of states to curb the hate and provocative speeches by the political parties and its leaders related to Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

On Aprill 22, The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey against the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna.

The statement issued by SCBA said, "This statement is not only defamatory but also amounts to contempt of the Supreme Court. This attack on the Supreme Court, as an Institution, and qua the Chief Justice of India, Mr. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, as an individual, is unacceptable and must be dealt with in accordance with the law."

"The Association in its resolution has urged the Attorney General of India to grant consent for initiating contempt proceedings against Dubey for protecting the dignity of CJI Khanna," it added.

Dubey has reportedly said that "Supreme Court is taking the country towards anarchy" and that "Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna is responsible for the civil wars taking place in the country".

Supreme court had earlier agreed to list a plea filed by an advocate relating to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent controversial remarks against the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

Advocate Narendra Mishra mentioned the plea before a bench of Justice BR Gavai and AG Masih, saying letters were given to the Attorney General and Solicitor General for the initiation of contempt proceedings against the BJP MP, but no action is being taken.

Advocate said the MP has said CJI Sanjiv Khanna is responsible for the civil wars in India, and after the speech went viral, social media users used derogatory tag phrases for the Supreme Court.

He urged the apex court to give directions to remove social media posts and videos which are derogatory and contemptuous towards the judiciary.

"These statements are false, reckless, and malicious, and they amount to criminal contempt," said Mishra in his letter petition. (ANI)

