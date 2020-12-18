Surat, Dec 18 (PTI) Surat in Gujarat registered 173 COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 47,201 and toll to 1,116, an official said.

He said Surat city accounted for 139 of the new cases and 145 of the 161 people discharged during the day.

The case and recovery figures for the rural part of the district were 34 and 16 respectively, he added.

