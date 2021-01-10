Surat, Jan 10 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Surat rose by 129 on Sunday, the highest for any district in Gujarat for the day, to reach 50,504, while 148 people were discharged, an official said.

Surat city accounted for 103 of the new cases and 121 of the people discharged, while the rest came from rural areas, he added.

There were no deaths on Sunday and the toll remains at 1,143, he said.

"Surat city now has a recovery rate of 96.20 per cent as 36,515 people have been discharged. Now, 7,562 people are quarantined and 198 hospitalised, including 61 in civil and SMIMER, which have bed occupancy rates of 1.8 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively," he added.

The caseload in Athwa in the city stands at 7,330 while it is 6,118 in Katargam, and Kamrej leads with 2,597 cases in rural Surat, where 690 people are quarantined, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)