Surat, Dec 25 (PTI) Surat district in Gujarat recorded 153 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while two patients died and 146 people recovered during the day, an official said on Friday.

He said the district's caseload was 48,324, including 1,129 deaths.

"Surat city accounted for 122 of the new cases and 121 of the 146 who were discharged," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)