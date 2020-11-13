Surat, Nov 13 (PTI) Surat in Gujarat reported 186 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's tally to 38,287, while one person died and 210 recovered, an official said on Friday.

Surat city accounted for 140 of the new cases as well as 151 of the people discharged, he said.

The number of people who have died in the district is 1,035, he added.

