Surat, Oct 30 (PTI) A total of 218 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Surat, taking the district's caseload to 35,694, while two deaths increased the toll to 1,015, an official said on Friday.

Surat city accounted for 165 of the new cases.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits 302 km North-East of Kabul.

The official said 234 people were discharged during the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)