Surat, Jul 26 (PTI) Surat in Gujarat reported an increase of 299 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which pushed the tally of patients in the district to 12,268, the state health department said.

Of the total number of new cases, as many as 201 were from Surat city alone, while others were from the district's rural parts, it said.

The fatality count in the district rose to 544 after 12 more people died due to the infection, it said.

Of these, seven fatalities were reported in the city and five in other parts of the district, the department said in a statement.

The number of positive cases in Surat city rose to 9,930, while the rural parts of the district have so far reported 2,338 cases.

In the rural parts, Kamrej block is the worst-affected with as many as 603 cases so far, followed by Bardoli and Choryasi with 332 and 331 cases respectively.

Kamrej has also reported the highest number of 44 deaths, followed by Olpad block with 14 deaths, officials said.

