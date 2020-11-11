Surat, Nov 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Surat district rose to 37,918 on Wednesday with the addition of 184 fresh cases, the Gujarat health department said.

With one more person succumbing to the infection, the toll in the district mounted to 1,032, it said.

The number of recoveries exceeded the new cases, with a total of 208 patients getting discharged in the day.

Surat's case recovery rate now stands at 94.1 per cent with 26,821 people recovering from the infection, the Surat Municipal Corporation said.

In Surat city, 158 patients were discharged from hospitals as against detection of 144 new cases, while rural areas saw 50 patients getting recovered compared to 40 new infections, the department said.

The bed occupancy rate in the city's two government hospitals ---civil hospital and SMIMER -- is 5.66 per cent and 9.87 per cent, respectively.

At 5,397, Athwa locality in the city has reported the highest number of cases so far including 31 new additions, followed by Katargam (4,813 cases) and Randerr (4,207 cases), the civic body said.

