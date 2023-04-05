Thiruvananthapuram/Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) The man suspected of starting a fire onboard a train in Kerala which led to the death of three, including a toddler, was apprehended on Wednesday from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The suspect, Shahrukh Saifi, will be brought to Kerala as soon as possible and the process for securing a transit remand has already been initiated, Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant said in the morning.

On the night of April 2, an unidentified man had set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near Elathur railway station. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

According to police, the incident was probably pre-planned as he was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag.

Kerala Police chief Kant said the suspect was apprehended due to the combined efforts of the Kerala SIT, central agencies and Maharashtra police.

Kant also said that the motive behind the attack could be ascertained only after the suspect was interrogated.

Kerala Police officials had reached Ratnagiri and the suspect would be handed over to them for further probe into the incident, a Maharahtra ATS official said earlier.

Saifi's capture was followed by a congratulatory message by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said the fact that the suspected assailant was apprehended within three days of the incident indicated the investigative excellence of the Kerala Police and the cooperation received from various central and state agencies.

He also congratulated all the police officers who took part in the probe, as well as the agencies, including Maharashtra ATS, central intelligence and the Railways, that cooperated in the investigation.

The Kerala government also decided to provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the next of kin of those who died in the incident.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, as part of its probe, a Kerala Police team reached the national capital on Wednesday and visited the Shaheen Bagh area in southeast Delhi. According to TV news reports, the suspect hails from the area.

Kerala Police also sought the cooperation of Delhi Police in the case, a senior police officer said.

Subsequent to the tragic incident on April 2, the Kerala Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify and apprehend the assailant.

After a sketch of the assailant was released by Kerala Police based on the statements of passengers who witnessed the incident, the suspect was caught from Ratnagiri by Maharashtra ATS.

