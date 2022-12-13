Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 13 (ANI): A suspected IED (improvised explosive device) was found in the Tulibal area of Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Personnel of Sopore Police, 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are at the spot.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Woman Found Alive Whose Husband Was Accused of Murdering Her in 2015, Served Jail Imprisonment for Several Years.

Further details awaited

Last month on November 25, in a joint operation by Shopian Police and Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a cooker was detected at Imamsahib in Shopian.

Also Read | Parliament Attack Anniversary: All You Need To Know About the Cowardly Terrorist Attack of 2001 on Temple of Indian Democracy.

The detection of the explosive device planted inside a cooker before it went off is believed that a major tragedy was averted by the efforts of police and 44 Rashtriya Rifles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)