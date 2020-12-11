Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) unit of the Kolkata Police has arrested a suspected operative of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from West Bengal's Birbhum district, a senior officer said on Friday.

The man, who is in his 50s, had been allegedly promoting "radical ideas and hatred for non-Muslims" on social media, he said.

Also Read | Winter 2020: Leh Freezes at Minus 11.9 Celsius, Gulmarg Shivers at Minus 5.2 Celsius.

The accused was nabbed during a raid late on Thursday.

Several "books and documents on Islamic fundamentalism" were recovered from a printing press he owns.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: More Farmers From Punjab to Join Agitation as 700 Tractor Trolleys Move Towards Delhi’s Kundi Border.

His mobile phone and passport have been seized, the senior officer said.

"This man seems to be involved with JMB. We are trying to find out more about his connections," the officer said, adding that he will be produced before a city court later in the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)