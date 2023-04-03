Ghazipur (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) The authorities have attached a property belonging to suspected narcotics smuggler Sarfaraj Ansari in this Uttar Pradesh district's Nasruddin locality, officials said on Monday.

Ansari, who is accused of narcotics smuggling, has two cases registered against him in the City and the Jangipur police stations. He has been booked in another case in Dildarnagar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Guarav Kumar said.

Also Read | India Railways Achieves Record Best Ever Freight Loading of 1512 MT in Financial Year 2022-23.

The 322-square metre property that was attached was allegedly purchased using illegally acquired money, the police said.

The district magistrate had ordered the attachment of the property under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act and the action was taken on Sunday, Kumar said.

Also Read | Thane: Man Injured After Iron Rod Pierces His Back During CCTV Installation in Badlapur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)