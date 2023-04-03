Thane, April 3: A 26-year-old man was injured after an iron rod fell from an under-construction building and pierced his back in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. Thane: Constable Found Dead on Railway Tracks in Taloja; Was Bodyguard of Former Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad.

The man was fitting CCTVs in the building in Badlapur township on Sunday evening when the incident took place, they said. The iron rod pierced his back and came out from the front, an official from Badlapur police station said. Maha: Part of Road in Thane Caves In, No Report of Injuries.

Some people rushed the man to a nearby hospital where doctors conducted a surgery and removed the rod. The man is now recovering, the official said.

A probe was on into the incident, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)