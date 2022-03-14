New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Chaos prevailed at the meeting of Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) here on Monday as a scuffle broke out between members of farmer groups that were suspended by the amalgam for contesting the recent assembly elections and the others, sources said.

According to farmer leaders, the SKM which spearheaded the agitation against the Centre's three agri laws had in a meeting on January 15 suspended some groups for four months after they participated in assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Killed, 15 Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Building in Residency Road, Rescue Operation Underway.

Representatives of those farmer unions, primarily from Punjab, arrived at Gandhi Peace Foundation at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and insisted on participating in the SKM meeting there.

“They said they wanted to be the part of the SKM again but SKM leadership reminded them of their four-month suspension period but they refused to leave the meeting premises. So the meeting was deferred for a few hours,” an SKM functionary told PTI requesting anonymity.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Does Not Rule Out Taking 'Full Control' of Major Ukrainian Cities.

Sources present in the SKM meeting claimed that the farmer leaders also manhandled each other as soon as the meeting began.

"The meeting hall of the Gandhi Peace Foundation was taken over by the farmer groups from Punjab, who had participated in the assembly polls there.

"The SKM had to conduct its meeting the open lawns of the venue to deliberate on the progress made so far by the Centre on the promises made to farmers, including setting up a panel on MSP," a source said.

The SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, had led the year-long agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

It had suspended the stir on December 9 last year after the government revoked the contentious laws and agreed to consider its six other demands, including withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the agitation, a legal guarantee on MSP and compensation for kin of farmers who died during the protest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)