Gurugram, Feb 14 (PTI) A local court on Monday for the third time dismissed the bail plea of suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia, who is accused of being involved in a multi-crore heist. He who continues to remain at large.

“As a cumulative implication of the above discussed peculiar facts and circumstances of the matter in hand, it becomes clear that this was not the simple case of cycle theft but a big multi-crore burglary. The complainant company as well as the Gurugram police initially tried to hush up the whole matter due to their ulterior motives. However, any one may not be spared whatever the post he adorns as this is the country ruled by the law not by the gangsters or the burglars.

“Accordingly, due to reasons mentioned herein and placing reliance on the above mentioned authorities, this court is not inclined to grant the concession of anticipatory bail to the petitioner. Hence, the application moved by the petitioner is hereby dismissed,” the order of the additional sessions court judge Amit Sahrawat read.

The incident dates back to August 4 last year when gangster Lagarpuriya's men broke into a flat from where the office of a private company was being run. They had decamped with crores of rupees in cash. As per the chargesheet filed by the special task force, the theft could be of around Rs 30-40 crore.

The key accused in the theft case Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal had alleged that he had given gold, cash, and currency in US dollars, worth Rs 2.5 crore, to Setia to hush up the case as he was posted as the Gurugram DCP.

However, according to Nawal, Setia later returned the money and gold but kept a few thousand dollars.

