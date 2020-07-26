Nagpur, Jul 26 (PTI) A case of illegally occupying a flat and demanding Rs 30 lakh in extortion from a businessman was registered on Sunday against Shiv Sena's suspended Nagpur unit president Mangesh Kadao, police said.

An official said the victim had taken loan from the accused in August 2010 and returned part of it.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 457 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Today; Tally Reaches 8,349: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

Kadao and his accomplices allegedly took possession of the victim's flat located on Central Bazaar Road, and also took his signatures on a blank stamp paper, he said.

Later, Kadao and his aides allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh from the victim to vacate his flat, he said.

Also Read | OnePlus Y Series Android Smart TV's Next Online Sale on July 28 at 12 PM IST; Prices, Offers, Features & Specifications.

Police registered a case under various sections of the IPC and under the Maharashtra Money Lending (Regulation) Act against Kadao, who has already been arrested in connection with other cases.

While nine cases are pending against Kadao at various police stations, investigation in seven more complaints is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)