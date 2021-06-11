Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing till June 14 on a petition filed by Somya Gurjar against her suspension as the mayor of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation.

The state government represented by Advocate General sought time for filing a reply in the matter following which the single bench of the High Court deferred the hearing.

Gurjar has challenged her suspension as well the constitutional validity of Section 39 of the Municipalities Act, which empowers the state government to suspend a mayor.

The Rajasthan government had suspended the mayor and three councillors on June 6 for allegedly misbehaving with the local body's commissioner.

