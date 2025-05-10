Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Amid Pakistan Army's continued violation of Indian airspace, a suspicious metal object was found in Himachal Pradesh's Una on Saturday. However, the district administration assured the people that there is no need to panic.

"A suspicious metal object has been found and we have informed the higher officials and the Army," Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal told ANI.

"I want to convey to all that there is no need to panic, the administration is vigilant, and if anyone has any information regarding this, they must inform the authorities," he added.

Meanwhile, fragments of a projectile were retrieved from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Saturday.

"We get the news early in the morning; there has been no damage to life. Army and police personnel are here, "Patwari of the area, Sabhay Kumar, told ANI.

Announcements are being made by the police in Jaisalmer, appealing to people to remain in their houses.

"...Everything will remain closed. Seeing the current situation, all are expected to stay home, and vehicular movements are also stopped," the police announced.

Meanwhile, missile debris was also recovered in the Gida Pareu area of Rajasthan's Barmer on Saturday morning, and the district administration has put the whole region on high alert. No local is being allowed to go near the remains of the unidentified debris.

According to the locals, the Indian Army have repelled the attacks and the people in the region are feeling safe and fearless. As per a local, Mohan Chowdhary, the unidentified missile debris fell at around 4:42 am and also at two other places within five kilometres of each other.

"It fell at 4:42 am, and I was awake at that time. First, there was a loud sound twice, and then there was light. My house is 500 feet away from here, so we ran here. We saw that a little smoke was coming out. The second one fell near the temple, which is five kilometres away from here. The third one fell one and a half kilometres away from the temple, and the fourth one fell 2 kilometres from here. We have no fear or terror", he said.

Earlier, fragments and debris of unidentified projectiles were recovered by the locals in Barmer. Residents of Baldev Nagar, an area near Uttarlai Air Force Station and Jalipa Military Station in Barmer, witnessed the aftermath of the Pakistani attack that was successfully neutralised by Indian security forces in the early hours of the morning.

While the authorities didn't identify the debris, according to the locals of the area, at around 5:15 to 5:30 in the morning, loud sounds were heard, and soon after, they discovered projectile debris in the area.

In a decisive response to Pakistan's aggressive actions along the western border and Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Armed Forces on Saturday targeted critical Pakistani military installations, including technical facilities, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition strongholds. (ANI)

