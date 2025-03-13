Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 13 (PTI) Advanced technologies and joint efforts are crucial for sustainable packaging to achieve the 'Net-Zero' goal, according to Prof G D Yadav, former Vice-Chancellor of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai.

"Ban on plastics will not yield any significant result. But the solution is to come up with new technologies," Yadav remarked while speaking at the conclave on 'Sustainable Packaging Solutions for Net-Zero Future,' organised by CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) at its Pappanamcode campus in the city on Wednesday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 13, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR-NIIST, presided over it. The conclave is part of the year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations of CSIR-NIIST, according to an official release here.

Yadav, a Padma Shri awardee, emphasised that chemical recycling should be a central focus of our policies. He stated that, alongside the principles of "Recycle, Reuse, and Reduce," we should also adopt practices like "Refuse" and "Repurpose" to help lower our carbon footprints.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Last year, globally, the carbon dioxide emission from fossil fuels was 36.8 gigatons. India's contribution is 2.622 gigatons, and we need a policy to bring it down to zero by 2050 instead of 2070," he opined.

"Our technologies must reduce the carbon footprint by developing better catalysts, reactors and processes. In 2050, there will not be anything virgin; it will be all recycled, so our technology must look at recycling materials," he added.

In his speech, Anandharamakrishnan urged a comprehensive approach to promoting sustainable and eco-friendly packaging alternatives.

"CSIR-NIIST focuses on the manufacturing of comprehensive alternatives. We hope that we can fulfil it in the next three years with the support of eight CSIR labs and industry sector," he said.

Rajesh Kumar Mishra, IRS, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade and Director of the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) in Mumbai, emphasised the need for consumers to take responsibility for achieving sustainable packaging targets.

He also urged institutions such as CSIR-NIIST to collaborate with NCERT and other organisations to incorporate the topic of sustainable packaging into school curricula.

Sukumar Devotta, Professor of Eminence at Anna University in Chennai, stated that India has the potential to lead globally in sustainable packaging solutions through research institutions like CSIR-NIIST.

In 2024, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) launched the National Mission on Sustainable Packaging Solutions.

This mission aims for a Net-Zero Future and addresses critical environmental issues related to packaging, particularly plastic waste and microplastics, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)