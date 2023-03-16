New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was killed and his co-passenger injured after a SUV collided with their vehicle, which, police said, was carrying illicit liquor.

Their car was hit near a flyover in the Goyla Dairy area by the SUV, which was coming from the wrong direction, they said and added that the accident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Police said Pawan, a resident of Najafgarh, and Naresh (26) were taken to a hospital where the former was declared brought dead. They were carrying 1,160 quarters of illicit liquor in their vehicle which has been seized, police said.

The SUV's driver fled after the accident leaving his vehicle behind, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, "Two separate cases of accident and Delhi Excise Act were registered at the Chhawla police station in connection with the incident as one of the party was carrying illicit liquor while the other vehicle was involved in the accident."

The case of accident has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and the other case has been registered under the Delhi Excise Act, according to police.

Police are checking CCTV camera footage to identify and nab the SUV's drive. PTI AMO

