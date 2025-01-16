New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Two friends returning from a trip to Himachal Pradesh were killed after their SUV overturned on the GT Karnal Road in the Alipur area of outer north Delhi early Thursday, an official said.

The two deceased have been identified as Kartik Kakkar (20), a resident of Vikaspuri, and his friend Yashraj Sidhu (23), a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said.

The incident happened early Thursday when the two friends were returning after visiting Lahaul and Spiti Valley, and Kasol among other places in Himachal Pradesh. They were returning via Chandigarh.

According to the police, they received a call about the accident around 3 am. A team from the Alipur police station rushed to the spot and found the vehicle lying on the divider of the Sonipat-Delhi road.

An officer said both the men were rushed to SRHC Hospital by the PCR van, the officer said.

He said police are also investigating if the Mahindra Thar met with the accident due to fog.

Police said Kakkar was a second-year student at a college in Delhi's Prashant Vihar and his friend, a graduate, recently started a clothing business.

"They had travelled to Shimla on January 11. From Shimla, both visited different places and were returning to Delhi when the accident occurred on the GT Karnal Road near Bakauli Gaon at 3 am," a senior police officer said.

