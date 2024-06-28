Cooch Behar/ Kolkata, Jun 28 (PTI) BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that a female leader of his party's Minority Morcha was trashed by TMC supporters in the Cooch Behar district.

Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, said he has written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), National Commission for Women (NCW) and National Commission for Minorities (NCM) about the incident, urging them to investigate the incident that happened on June 25.

Also Read | Maharashtra Budget 2024: Petrol To Be Cheaper by 65 Paise, Diesel by Rs 2.60 in Mumbai Region.

"A female leader of BJP Minority Morcha was beaten up by TMC goons in Gokhasdanga. Her clothes were also torn in public. She is at present admitted to a hospital. The police are not taking any action against the accused," he alleged.

Adhikari expressed hope that teams of the NHRC, NCW, and NCM would soon visit the area.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped, Body Found With Head Smashed In Narela Area, Two Apprehended.

The victim told reporters from the hospital, "TMC goons said they were punishing me for being associated with the BJP."

The TMC dubbed the allegations as baseless, claiming that the incident was the fallout of a property dispute.

"The TMC has nothing to do with the incident. This incident is the result of a property dispute. The allegations are baseless and politically motivated," a party leader from the district said.

Police said they were investigating the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)