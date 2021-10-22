New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Police on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that Akhil Bharat Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani's request for up-gradation of his security will be reconsidered on or before November 5.

Delhi Police submitted that the threat perception to Swami Chakrapani is being regularly assessed and the next reconsideration on his security will be taken place on or before November 5.

Also Read | TTD Online Ticket Booking: Special Entry Darshan Tickets Released for Visiting Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh; Here's How To Book.

The police also submitted that if the security is not upgraded, further review will be done within six weeks.

Justice Rekha Palli, hence, disposed of the petition and granted liberty to Chakrapani to seek legal recourse, if the security is not upgraded.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Days of Record Rainfall Causes Losses Worth Rs 2,000 Crore in Kumaon Region.

During the hearing, the Court also made the remark that one of the Prime Ministers of the country was killed with security too.

Responding to Chakrapani's lawyer submission regarding, one old security personnel, Justice Palli said that it is PSO's experience that makes him tactful as even her Personal Security Officer is on the verge of retirement.

Swami Chakrapani had sought direction to immediately provide and restore the full cover 'Z' level security to him and further provide better and adequate security in the light of alleged threats to the life him from global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel as well as his henchmen and other antisocial and anti-national elements.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh appeared for petitioner Swami Chakrapani while Advocate Ajay Digpaul appeared for the respondents in the matter.

Petitioner Swami Chakrapani, National President of the Sant Mahasabha and Akhil Bharat Mahasabha contended that his security was reduced from Z+ category to X category without assigning any reasons. But the "Z" security to the petitioner continued till September 23, 2021, when again all of sudden without any prior intimation the security of the Petitioner was downgraded to "X" level without any threat perception assessment by the respondents.

The petitioner claimed that on September 4, 2021, again received a grave threat to his life whereby he has been threatened to be eliminated as they have killed Kamlesh Tiwari in the past.

The respondents have failed to maintain the "Z" Security of the petitioner since September 23, 2021, even after receiving the representation dated September 4, 2021, from the petitioner, intimating them of the threats received by the petitioner, plea mentioned. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)