New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the contributions of Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati and said the social reformer rejected caste-based discrimination and untouchability, launched a campaign against illiteracy and challenged those who distorted and adulterated the interpretations of the Vedas and scriptures.

Addressing a gathering at the International Arya Mahasammelan, PM Modi said that Swami Dayanand Saraswati confronted foreign narratives and upheld truth through the traditional practice of Shastrarth.

The Prime Minister described Swami Dayanand as a visionary sage who recognized the vital role of women in both individual and societal development and challenged the mindset that confined women to the boundaries of the home.

He said Swami Dayanand understood early on that India's progress depended not only on breaking the chains of colonial rule but also on eradicating internal social evils.

"Swami Dayanand Saraswati ji knew that if India had to progress, it would have to break not only the chains of slavery but also the chains that bound our society. Therefore, he denounced casteism, untouchability and discrimination," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that contributions of Arya Samaj to India's freedom struggle were not "given due recognition due to political reasons".

"Unfortunately, due to political reasons, the role of Arya Samaj in the freedom struggle did not get the respect it deserved. From its inception, Arya Samaj has been an organisation of patriots that has fearlessly advocated Indianness," Modi stated.

He said Arya Samaj has consistently stood against divisive ideologies and those seeking to impose foreign thoughts on Indian society.

PM Modi said Swami Dayanand was a visionary who worked for the emancipation of women and founded institutions that continue to serve the country.

He said that 150 years of the establishment of the Arya Samaj is an occasion not just connected to a part of society or a sect but to the Vedic identity of the entire country.PM Modi released commemorative coins marking the 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and the 150th anniversary of Arya Samaj's service to society.

"Arya Samaj has been an organisation that has fearlessly spoken about Indianness. Swami Dayanandji was a visionary leader," he said.

Referring to Swami Dayanand's work in eradicating the ills prevalent at that time and empowering women, PM Modi stated that girls were provided with education in DAV schools.

"Today, our daughters are flying fighter aircraft and also promoting modern agriculture by becoming Drone Didis. Today, we can proudly say that India has the highest number of female STEM graduates in the world. Today, women are also playing leadership roles in the field of science and technology," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also referred to President Droupadi Murmu taking a sortie in a Rafale fighter aircraft earlier this week. The Prime Minister also recalled his association with programmes associated with Swami Dayanand Saraswati.

"Last year, a special program was held in Gujarat at the birthplace of Dayanand Saraswati ji... Before that, right here in Delhi, I had the good fortune of inaugurating the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati ji... At that event, we all decided to continue the 200th birth anniversary celebrations as a continuous intellectual yajna for two years. I am pleased that this unbroken intellectual yajna has been running continuously for two years... I bow at the feet of Swami Dayanand Saraswati and pay my respectful tribute to him," he said.

The Mahasammelan is a key part of the Jyana Jyoti Festival, commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and 150 years of the Arya Samaj's service to society. (ANI)

