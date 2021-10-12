Kawardha, Oct 12 (PTI) The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal', commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, reached Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district from Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday amid a warm welcome.

The celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh was flagged off from the National War Memorial in New Delhi on December 16 last year and victory flames were sent to different parts of the country.

Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Kumar Jha of Chhattisgarh and Odisha Sub Area (COSA) Headquarters received the victory flame with full military honours, an official from the state Press Information Bureau (PIB) said.

The flame received a grand reception at Chilpi police station and was placed on a decorated pedestal, it was stated.

Chilpi is located around 160 km away from state capital Raipur.

The flame was later kept for everyone to pay their respects even as the military band played patriotic tunes.

The flame will reach Raipur on Wednesday, and Chhattisgarh Governor will receive it at Raj Bhavan, where veterans from the 1971 war will also be felicitated, it was stated.

The victory flame will be in the state till October 19.

