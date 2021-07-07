Coimbatore, July 7 (PTI): Swift action by two women of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a train passenger at the Salem Junction early Wednesday.

Sivan Kumar (20) travelling by the Hatia Ernakulam special train tried to jump off while it was moving and he fell, said a release from the Salem railway division.

On seeing this, the constables pulled him from slipping into the gap between the platform and the train.

He escaped with minor injuries in the hip.

The timely action of Manju and Aswani was appreciated, the release said.

