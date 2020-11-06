Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) A 36-year-old man who is a native of Taiwan was found dead under mysterious circumstances here on Friday, police said.

Chun Hung Hey was working with a Noida-based infrastructure company and living with his Taiwanese roommate at the group's housing society in Indirapuram area, an officer told PTI.

Also Read | Delhi Crosses 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases in a Day, First Time Since Onset of Pandemic.

Chun and his associate slept together in the same flat on Thursday night. In the morning, the flatmate noticed that he was lying in an unconscious state, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Indirapuram) Anshu Jain.

Chun was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body was sent for post-mortem and the viscera has been persevered, Jain said.

Also Read | Baba Ka Dhaba: Delhi Police Register Case Against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for Cheating Malviya Nagar Dhaba Owner Kanta Prasad.

Forensic experts took the finger prints from the articles that were present in the room and the deceased. Police have informed the embassy, the DSP added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)