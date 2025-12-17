Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Following the dense fog that enveloped Agra and its surroundings on Monday, the Taj Mahal became visible today, which was surrounded by white mist in the morning.

Visitors praised the monument's beauty, saying the Taj Mahal looked stunning at sunrise today. "Taj Mahal looks beautiful at sunrise with light fog surrounding it," a visitor told ANI.

Similar light-fog conditions were reported in other cities across the state. In the capital, Lucknow, residents woke up to a light fog, suggesting slightly improved visibility and air quality. However, according to CPCB data, air quality varied across the city. The AQI at BR Ambedkar University stood at 91, falling in the 'satisfactory' category, while Gomti Nagar recorded an AQI of 145, placing it in the 'moderate' category. Talkatora District Industries reported an AQI of 220, categorising it as 'poor'.

Additionally, Meerut and Ayodhya also witnessed light fog this morning as cold wave conditions continued to grip the region. But according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), many cities in Uttar Pradesh showed slight variations in air quality across different areas in the morning. Bareilly recorded a 'satisfactory' air quality index (AQI) in the range of 0-50, while Gorakhpur recorded a 'moderate' air quality index of 104. But Noida, in contrast, experienced poor air quality, with Noida Sector 125 and Noida Sector 1 both registering an AQI of 328 and 347, respectively, in the morning.

Earlier today, a dense layer of winter fog enveloped Uttarakhand's Haridwar, significantly reducing visibility across the city. Vehicles on the national highway navigated the stretch with headlights and fog lamps switched on. Residents reported that fog descended in the morning, resulting in a noticeable drop in temperatures. Commuters kept their vehicle lights on for safety, while in several areas, people were seen gathering around bonfires to keep warm amid the cold conditions. (ANI)

