Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take strict action against those disturbing law and order of the state, officials said.

He also directed to ensure proper security arrangements at mosques during Friday prayers

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Roped in as Icon to Raise Awareness Ahead of Rajinder Nagar Bypoll: Delhi CEO.

During a meeting with officials about the law and order situation late Thursday evening here, the chief minister asked them to take strict action against those who play with law and order, a senior official said on Friday.

Following the directives, the administration maintained a special vigil in Gorakhpur because of which no incident of protest took place outside the mosques after the congregational prayers, he said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022: Congress and BJP Balance Each Other Out in Rajasthan and Karnataka, 41 Candidates Win Unopposed; Here's Full List of Winners.

Protests broke out in some cities of the state after Friday prayers over a BJP leader's remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)