Umiam (Meghalaya), Apr 6 (PTI) Days after inking an agreement for sorting out disputes in six out of 12 locations along the state's border with Meghalaya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that a discussion on the remaining areas would be initiated by June-July.

Sarma, who was in Meghalaya to attend the passing-out parade of North Eastern Police Academy's (NEPA) trainee officers, also stated that it was not possible to satisfy all stakeholders with the decisions made, but the greater good had to be taken into consideration.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the programme here, Sarma said, "We are planning to start a discussion to find a solution for the six remaining points of dispute by June or July.”

On the agreement signed for resolving the dispute in the first six points, Sarma said that the Survey of India was working on the recommendations made in the pact that was signed by the two sides in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also indicated there was no chance of revisiting the agreement that had been inked.

“Everyone cannot be made happy, we should ensure the nation is happy,” Sarma said.

As per the agreement signed in March, of the 36.79 sq km area taken up for resolution in first phase, Assam will get 18.46 sq km and Meghalaya 18.33 sq km.

The proposed demarcation has been made on the basis of recommendations of regional committees that were formed by the two state governments following a chief ministerial-level meeting over the border issue on July 23, 2021.

Meghalaya, carved out of Assam as a separate state in 1972, had challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, leading to disputes in 12 areas along the 884.9-km-long interstate border.

