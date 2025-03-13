Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 13 (ANI): Ahead of attending the meeting related to delimitation, which the DMK government under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin has called on March 22 in Chennai, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that talks are currently in the discussion stage and INDIA alliance is always united.

DK Shivakumar said, "On behalf of the government and the party, my Chief Minister asked to go there. But at the same time, we have to discuss with the party High Command. It is in the discussion stage. INDIA alliance is always united."

Earlier Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that he has received Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's letter regarding state autonomy and constituency delimitation.

While stating that he would be unable to attend the meeting scheduled for March 22 due to prior commitments, he said that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar would represent Karnataka in his place.

Taking to X, Siddaramaiah reiterated Karnataka's commitment to protecting the federal structure and state rights.

"I have received Tamil Nadu CM Shri @mkstalin's letter regarding crucial issues of state autonomy and constituency delimitation. While I will be unable to attend the meeting on March 22 due to prior commitments, I have asked Deputy CM Shri @DKShivakumar to represent Karnataka. We remain committed to protecting federal principles and the rights of states," Siddaramaiah posted.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticised the BJP-led Central government over the delimitation exercise scheduled for 2026, saying that BJP is doing this to settle scores with the people of the southern states because they never allowed BJP to grow.

Telangana CM on Wednesday met a DMK delegation led by MP Kanimozhi, which has invited him to the CM's meeting called by MK Stalin on March 22.

Speaking to the media, CM Reddy said, "Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin sent a delegation to me, inviting me to join the meeting concerning the delimitation. The Central government led by BJP-NDA is conspiring against the Southern states. This is not a delimitation but a 'limitation' for Southern states. We won't accept this at any cost. BJP is doing all this to settle scores with the people of Southern states because the people out there never allowed the BJP to grow. BJP is doing vendetta politics."

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also expressed his support for Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's stance on the delimitation issue, saying, "I welcome Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's stand."

"I welcome Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's stand. I have to get permission from the party's high command to attend the meeting called by the Tamil Nadu CM; in principle, I have agreed to the demand," CM Reddy said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin-led DMK government has been protesting against the Central government's three-language formula in national education policy and delimitation.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin called for a united political front against the proposed delimitation exercise, urging various parties to join forces in opposing what he termed a "blatant assault on federalism."

Congress leader P Chidambaram has expressed his fear that if delimitation is conducted, Southern states will lose 26 seats in the Lok Sabha, and their voices will not be heard.

"Delimitation is a serious issue. It was frozen in 1971. A census taken after 2026 will lead to delimitation, followed by re-determination of the seats. According to our calculation, if it is redistributed according to the current population of states, and the state's numbers are changed, our Southern states which have 129 seats will come down to 103. The five southern states will lose 26 seats, whereas the populous states -- where population is growing -- will gain seats, especially UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan," Chidambaram said. (ANI)

