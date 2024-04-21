Nilgiris district (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at a house in Upper Bazar in Tamil Nadu's Ooty on Saturday late at night.

Upon receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and started to douse the fire. After two hours of the operation, the fire brigade was able to bring the fire under control. No one was injured in the incident.

According to authorities, the preliminary investigation suggested that the fire broke out because of a short circuit.

The visuals of the scene showed a thick plume of smoke billowing into the air from the house while it was being caught under the fire. More information is awaited. (ANI)

