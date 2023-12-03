Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3 (ANI): A passenger was killed and 20 others were injured after a bus carrying 45 people from Chennai to Coimbatore overturned and fell into a ditch near the Chengalpattu district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Manikandan, a resident of Kanyakumari, police informed.

According to police, the incident took place after the driver, identified as Arun Kumar (30), lost control of the vehicle near the Chengalpattu district, next to Pazhaveli village on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway.

With the driver losing control of the bus, it overturned and tumbled into a roadside ditch.

Shortly after receiving information about the accident, a team of Chengalpattu Taluk police reached the spot and recovered the body of the deceased.

The police, thereafter, sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the twenty people who suffered minor injuries in the accident were administered first-aid before being admitted to a nearby hospital in Chengalpattu district.

Chengalpattu Taluk Police said a case was registered in connection with the accident.

It was alleged that the driver lost control because of the heavy rainfall.

There was a heavy traffic jam in both directions of the Chennai-Trichy National Highway in the immediate aftermath of the accident, police informed.

A probe is underway, the police said. (ANI)

