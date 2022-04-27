Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 27 (ANI): At least 11 persons have died due to electrocution during a temple festival in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in Kalimedu village after a temple car came in contact with a high voltage power line and went up in flames, police said today.

The incident occurred during the annual chariot festival.

More details awaited. (ANI)

